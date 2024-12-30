Lakers Injury Report: JJ Redick Provides Massive Update on Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday for their final game of the 2024 calendar year. Los Angeles enters this game on a two-game winning streak and they will be looking to end the year on a high note.
Ahead of the game, head coach JJ Redick provided some big injury updates on a few players. Redick said that veteran guard Gabe Vincent would be listed as questionable for the game against the Cavaliers.
Redick also provided some updates on a few others as well. Center Jaxson Hayes is probable for the game while forward Jarred Vanderbilt participated in non-contact portions of practice.
Vincent seemed to get hurt in the Lakers win over the Sacramento Kings so his status remains to be seen for the Cleveland game. More likely than not, Los Angeles may elect to sit him out to avoid the injury becoming any more than it already is.
Hayes has only played in 11 games this season for the Lakers and they have drastically missed his size in the frontcourt. Getting him back for this game against the Cavaliers will be massive due to the size that they present upfront.
As for Vanderbilt, he has yet to take the court this season while he recovers from injury. Los Angeles has been waiting for his return and it seems that it could be coming sooner rather than later this season.
Los Angeles currently owns a record of 18-13 for the season while the Cavaliers own the best record in the NBA. Cleveland beat the bricks off the Lakers when they played earlier this season so Los Angeles will be looking for some redemption.
The Lakers could have a few new faces in the lineup for this game as they made a massive trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Both wing Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton could make their debuts with Los Angeles against Cleveland.
Read more: Lakers Reveal When Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton Could Make Debuts
If the Lakers can have any of these players in the lineup against the Cavaliers, it could go a long way. Los Angeles will try to keep climbing the standings and get another win.
More Lakers: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Bring Kyle Kuzma Back to LA
Lakers Rumors: Prices For Possible Trade Targets Reportedly Revealed
Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Level of Concern Regarding LeBron James' Illness Status