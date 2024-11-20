Lakers Injury Report: LA Star Available for Matchup Against Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis will be available for Tuesday's match against the Utah Jazz.
Davis has been and will continue to deal with left plantar fasciitis throughout the season. Nonetheless, he is healthy enough to play against the Jazz.
The 31-year-old star was upgraded from probable to available for Tuesday's match. There is no indication that the superstar big man will operate on a minutes restriction, as he logged at least 32-plus minutes in each of his last three appearances.
Davis has been brilliant all season, and his latest outing was no different. On Saturday against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, he tallied 31 points on 60 percent shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, one assist, one block, and two steals in 37 minutes of action.
Not only is he dealing with left plantar fasciitis, but he also suffered an eye injury on Nov. 10 against the Toronto Raptors. Luckily, Davis has missed zero time due to that injury.
Davis will be made available, but the Lakers will be without starting forward Rui Hachimura and rookie guard Bronny James.
Hachimura is dealing with a left ankle strain injury, and James is dealing with a left heel contusion.
Hachimura has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. He will miss his fourth straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a sprained right ankle.
Hachimura's next chance to suit up will be on Thursday when they take on the Orlando Magic.
James landed on the injury report on Monday and was listed as doubtful due to his injury.
Even if James would be healthy enough to play in Tuesday's contest, he likely won't unless it is a blowout. James was recently recalled from the G League to the Lakers. His latest game with the South Bay Lakers was a dud, as he posted four points on 2-for-10 shooting in 26 minutes during a 127-122 loss to the Stockton Kings on Sunday.
The 20-year-old is planning on playing only home games for the South Bay Lakers this season and is not currently in the NBA Lakers' rotation.
The Lakers have been without some key players to start the season, but others have stepped up in a big way thus far, which is why the Lakers sit with a 9-4 record prior to Tuesday's match.
