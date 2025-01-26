Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Ruled Out For Clash vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without starting forward Rui Hachimura for tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Hachimura is ruled out due to a left calf soreness.
Head coach JJ Redick stated that Hachimura is listed as day-to-day moving forward.
Hachimura was downgraded to questionable early Saturday and will now miss his sixth game of the season.
With Hachimura ruled out against Golden State, the Lakers will likely turn to Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and possibly Jarred Vanderbilt to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
Vanderbilt was not on the injury report for the first time this season, as he is available and will play in tonight's game.
He has yet to play this season as he was recovering from two-foot surgeries he underwent this past offseason.
The 25-year-old has been missed dearly by the Lakers. While the Lakers won't have one of their forwards available tonight, another will take his place.
Hachimura has been solid for the Lakers this season. He is averaging 12.2 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 37 games and 32 minutes of action.
The 26-year-old last game was solid. In the game against the Boston Celtics, Hachimura recorded 10 points, several rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes.
He didn't shoot the best from the field, but others off the bench played a huge role for L.A.
The Lakers are underdogs in this match with a +1.5 spread.
While the Lakers will be without Hachimura, they will have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court.
Davis was on the injury report due to a right calf soreness but has been upgraded for this primetime showdown.
The last time Davis was on the court, he was his spectacular self. He recorded a game-high 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, three assists, one stealing, and three blocks in 31 minutes of action on Thursday.
Davis only attempted one three, which he missed, and went perfect from the charity stripe at 6-for-6.
James has been available for 39 of the Lakers' 42 games thus far this year. The 40-year-old is still at the top of his game, or at least close to it.
