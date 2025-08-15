Lakers Insider Praises Rob Pelinka for Pulling Off ‘Impressive’ Trick in Summer Moves
The Los Angeles Lakers shook the NBA world up when they executed a trade for Luka Doncic a couple of weeks before the trade deadline. That trade set up the future of the franchise.
Now, every move they make will be with Doncic in mind. They have to find players who complement what he does on the court. All of the moves they made this offseason had that in mind, as well.
The Lakers made a couple of moves that filled some holes that needed to be plugged up in the worst way. General manager Rob Pelina was praised by one insider for making the moves he did.
More news: Lakers Criticized for Passive Approach to Trade Market by Anonymous NBA Executive
Lakers insider praises Rob Pelinka for shrewd moves made this offseason
The Lakers signed both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, as well as Jake LaRavia. Signing Ayton gives them an upgrade at the starting center spot. Smart helps with the perimeter defense.
Mike Trudel of NBA.com gave Pelinka some praise for the moves he was able to make.
"Lakers President of Basketball Operations and GM Rob Pelinka was able to do something impressive over the NBA offseason: bring in three talented players, without giving up future assets to get them."
Adding all of those players without giving up any draft capital is key to what the Lakers want to do with building their team. They want to keep those draft assets for trades that happen near the trade deadline.
More news: Former NBA Lottery Pick Takes Massive Shot at Lakers' LeBron James
The Lakers made financially smart moves this offseason
Los Angeles did not over-exert themselves when it came to making financial moves. The only large contract they signed this offseason was one given to Luka Doncic for a contract extension.
That extension was the top priority for them heading into the offseason. They needed to lock him in as the face of the franchise moving forward so that they could build the future of the team.
Ayton and Smart come with risks, but LaRavia is a low-risk investment for next season. Pelinka certainly could have done worse than signing those three players.
If Ayton and Smart can stay healthy, those signings will look like a homerun. Health and a lack of motivation from Ayton have been the big issues for both players.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.