Lakers Insider Sends Bronny James Harsh Reality Check
Will Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James break into the club's core rotation in 2025-26, his second pro season?
LeBron Wire/USA Today's Robert Marvi, for one, is skeptical.
James saw more game time than expected in 2024-25, stepping onto the court in 27 games while starting one. He averaged 2.3 points per game on 6.7 minutes per night last season, however what stood out to Marvi was the 20-year-old's defense.
"It is a good thing, as the Lakers badly need a reliable point-of-attack defender who will also contribute offensively," wrote Marvi. "But the 20-year-old isn't ready right now. In one memorable NBA game at midseason versus the Philadelphia 76ers, he inexplicably got 15 minutes of playing time and repeatedly got burned by star guard Tyrese Maxey, who erupted for 43 points."
James Has 'Physical Tools' to Emerge As Elite Defender
"The younger James seems to have the physical tools to become a fantastic defender. He stands 6-foot-3 and has a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan, as well as a vertical leap of 40.5 inches. He said before the start of summer league play in July that he's focusing on defense and that he feels he needs to become a 'defensive menace' in order to get playing time."
Marvi's prediction makes sense, as the Lakers made a point to sign a defensive minded guard who could come off the bench in Marcus Smart during the offseason. James will likely still get some looks this season, but at just 20 years old it's hard to believe he'll break into a regular rottation spot.
That's not to say James isn't talented, however, as he terrorized the G League in 2024-25. He played 11 games with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Marvi also revealed what else he needs to see from James if he is to enter a rotational spot with the Lakers in the near future, stating he needed to improve on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and attacking off the dribble.
While James may not crack the rotation as of now, he still has plenty of time to improve in a limited role and earn more playing time in 2025-26, much like he did last season.
