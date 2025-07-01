Lakers Engaged in Trade Talks to Address Center Position: Report
According to a new report from ESPN basketball insider Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with NBA teams regarding a trade for a center.
The Lakers haven't signed a center in free agency yet, and the team's biggest need remains unfilled. It isn't just one center that the team needs, but rather another two or three big men on the roster.
During an appearance on ESPN Los Angeles radio, McMenamin offered an update on how trade talks are going with the Lakers.
"I'll say this, I spoke to someone with knowledge of the Lakers thinking going into day two of free agency, and it's not just trying to address the center position through a free agent signing," McMenamin said.
"They have a couple avenues that they are, I guess, monitoring or even engaging in trade-wise to address the position.
"I know one of the scenarios involves another team also dealing with the team that has the center, and the Lakers feel like when, and if that trade goes through, there will be a surplus center on the roster, and the Lakers will be able to negotiate for that."
The Lakers missed out on Brook Lopez, Day'Ron Sharpe, Clint Capela, and Santi Aldama in free agency already — leaving only Al Horford and Deandre Ayton on the market as potential contributors.
Reports are linking the Lakers with just about every promising, young center on the trade market since the team is focused on getting someone who matches up age-wise with Luka Doncic.
Doncic plays his best alongside a rim-running center who can catch lob passes. Last season, the Lakers used Jackson Hayes as the team's starting center, but he was unplayable in the playoffs.
Potential targets for the Lakers include Walker Kessler, Nic Claxton, and Jalen Duran. All three are starting caliber big men with upside to become really good.
They fit the bill of what Doncic wants in a big-man and haven't even entered their athletic prime yet.
The issue for the Lakers is that teams know Los Angeles needs centers, and the price is going up with every passing day.
President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is facing pressure to get a deal done, especially with Doncic being extension-eligible in August.
The Slovenian will need to see a big man added before he signs the deal.
