Lakers Notes: LA Expected to Sign Guard, Major Trade Talks With Heat, LeBron James With Cavs

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are predicted to sign a guard from the Golden State Warriors as NBA Free Agency continues to intensify. The Lakers are reportedly favorites to sign the veteran from the divisional rivals.

Additionally, L.A. has been involving in trade talks with the Miami Heat. It appears that president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is far from finished making moves this offseason, as a potential trade package for Andrew Wiggins has been revealed in the event of a would-be deal coming to fruition.

Finally, speaking of potential trades, LeBron James was spotted at the Cleveland Cavaliers practice facility. The King responded to growing speculation on Twitter/X on Friday.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Expected to Sign Former Warriors Guard in Free Agency: Report

Lakers 'In Talks' With Multiple Free Agents Following Deandre Ayton Signing: Report

Lakers' Required Trade Package With Heat For Andrew Wiggins Revealed

Lakers' LeBron James Spotted at Cavaliers Facility Amid Growing Trade Rumors

Lakers' Negotiations With Dorian Finney-Smith Went 'Badly' Says NBA Insider

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California.

