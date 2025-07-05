Lakers Notes: LA Expected to Sign Guard, Major Trade Talks With Heat, LeBron James With Cavs
The Los Angeles Lakers are predicted to sign a guard from the Golden State Warriors as NBA Free Agency continues to intensify. The Lakers are reportedly favorites to sign the veteran from the divisional rivals.
Additionally, L.A. has been involving in trade talks with the Miami Heat. It appears that president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is far from finished making moves this offseason, as a potential trade package for Andrew Wiggins has been revealed in the event of a would-be deal coming to fruition.
Finally, speaking of potential trades, LeBron James was spotted at the Cleveland Cavaliers practice facility. The King responded to growing speculation on Twitter/X on Friday.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Expected to Sign Former Warriors Guard in Free Agency: Report
Lakers 'In Talks' With Multiple Free Agents Following Deandre Ayton Signing: Report
Lakers' Required Trade Package With Heat For Andrew Wiggins Revealed
Lakers' LeBron James Spotted at Cavaliers Facility Amid Growing Trade Rumors
Lakers' Negotiations With Dorian Finney-Smith Went 'Badly' Says NBA Insider
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.