Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Talks Huge Missing Element in 2024 Season
Basketball players often use the offseason to hone their respective craft.
Skill work and conditioning are of the greatest importance, and we've seen situations where younger players come back after a summer of hard work ready to make a name for themselves.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Says Lakers Won’t be Contenders for Devastating Reason
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is hoping to be one of those players. For two-straight offseasons, Vanderbilt has been sidelined due to various injuries. This past offseason, Vanderbilt had surgeries on both feet. It caused him to fall behind the proverbial 8-ball, and his timing throughout the year was not where he would've liked it to be.
As he said in the exit interviews in the wake of the series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vanderbilt is looking forward to working on the aspects of his game without any physical issues.
A spider-like athlete with terrific length, Vanderbilt is a versatile defender possessing the chops to guard multiple positions on the floor. His playing time is limited by an inability to shoot consistently from beyond the arc. Often left wide-open by the opposition (particularly in the corners), Vanderbilt is a career 28.8 percent shooter from three.
This year, Vanderbilt shot only 28.1 percent frmo beyond the arc. The Kentucky product is actually a far better passer than given credit for. He demonstrated a few of those elite dishes during the Minnesota series.
If he can develop into even a 35 percent shooter from three, it would do wonders for his game — and would likely keep him on the floor for longer stretches of time.
Vanderbilt signed a 4-year deal in 2023 worth $48 million. He has a player option worth $13.2 million in 2027-28.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Timberwolves Coach Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series
Lakers Could Face Uncomfortable Offseason Questions with Early Playoff Exit
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.