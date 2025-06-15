Former Lakers Guard Traded in Blockbuster Deal for Desmond Bane
The NBA world was rocked on Sunday morning with a massive trade going down. The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic agreed to trade Desmond Bane for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four first-round draft picks.
It was a shocking move from both sides, and has the NBA offseason off to a wild start.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
"BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."
With the NBA Finals going on, not many expected a move of this magnitude. But it seems that both sides wanted to get a deal done before the new league year starts in a few weeks.
This move could change a lot for both conferences in the NBA. For the Eastern Conference, the Magic could take that next step into true title contenders.
Orlando was missing a big offensive piece last year, and Bane could now fill the role. The Magic may have given up a lot to land Bane, but this could be a move to put them over the top.
As for Memphis, they land a strong three-and-D player in Caldwell-Pope, a nice guard in Anthony, and four unprotected first-round picks. The Grizzlies have needed a roster reset, and they can now do that with this move.
More Lakers news: Lakers Reportedly Interested in Under the Radar Forward
Caldwell-Pope was expected to be a target of the Lakers this offseason, but it's now unlikely that he will be rerouted. The former Lakers guard has built a very nice career for himself and should be a key piece for the Grizzlies moving forward.
The veteran helped Los Angeles win the 2020 NBA title and was a fan favorite during his time with the team. Many fans have wanted him to return to Los Angeles since his departure, but it seems even more unlikely than ever at this point.
