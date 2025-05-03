Lakers' JJ Redick Only Has One Goal Heading Into Critical Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers will have a long summer ahead of them after they suffered yet another first-round exit. This time, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, the same amount of games as last season.
The Lakers entered the series as the favorites, but it quickly became clear that the matchup didn’t favor them. Several mid-season decisions—aside from the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade—ultimately came back to haunt them when it mattered most.
Still, that’s just one piece of the puzzle in understanding why the Lakers’ season came to such a sudden end. Responsibility is shared across the organization, including first-year head coach JJ Redick.
On Thursday, Redick and Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media, offering their thoughts on the season. Redick used the opportunity to look back on his first season as an NBA head coach, reflecting on the highs, the challenges, and the lessons learned.
Redick provided a vague answer to the media but was straightforward with his goal as coach for the Lakers.
"How can I be better? I’m going to take a lot of time to really self-evaluate… and figure out ways I can be better and ways I can help get us closer to hanging Banner 18," said Redick.
It's all about titles for the Lakers, who have 17th in their storied history. Hanging championship banners is and will always be the No. 1 priority.
With Redick under the helm, that is nothing different, nor should it be. Although the Lakers had the star power to get the job done, they lacked the necessary depth, physicality, and athleticism to make a playoff run.
This offseason will tell us a lot about the front office's direction, and to pundits and fans, it's obvious. Redick's first season was solid, all things considered.
Not too many people were high on the road last June, but he proved many wrong, and the sky is the limit for Redick, considering his age, hunger, and drive to be the best to his capabilities.
His first year didn't go as planned, but the goal moving forward is to win not one but multiple titles for Los Angeles.
