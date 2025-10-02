Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Exciting Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update
Over the last couple of years, the Los Angeles Lakers have had issues with injuries to their backups. The bench has not been as deep as they were hoping to have it.
Jarred Vanderbilt has been one of the players who has constantly been injured. He hasn't been able to give the team much because he just simply hasn't been healthy.
The Lakers have been hoping that he will be able to give them something more this season. On media day, JJ Redick gave an update on Vanderbilt's health.
Lakers Coach JJ Redick Gives an Update on Jarred Vanderbilt's Health
While speaking to reporters, Reddick let everyone know that Vanderbilt looks a lot better now that he's healthy.
"I think with a healthy Vando and hopefully a healthy Marcus, I think our ability to put more pressure on the basketball on a defensive possession will be a real thing. It's night and day the way Vando is moving right now, even from when we finished the season. His growth in body mechanics this summer is significant, and it's evident the first two days of camp."
Having Vanderbilt healthy would certainly give the Lakers a level of defensive flexibility that they haven't had in the last few years. He hasn't been healthy enough to give the Lakers that option.
Defense was the biggest issue for the Lakers in the playoffs, and it's the biggest reason why they ended up losing to the Timberwolves in just five games last season.
Lakers Coach JJ Redick Has Faith Vanderbilt Can Stay Healthy
Redick is hoping to see a more exciting version of Vanderbilt this season, assuming he can stay healthy.
"Your hope is that you get, and it looks like we do have the pre-injury version of Vando. I talked about a lot with him this summer about this. He got put in a tough spot post-trade because he had to play small-ball five."
Vanderbilt won't have to play out of position now that the Lakers have Deandre Ayton on the roster. That might allow him to stay healthier, as well.
Last season, Vanderbilt averaged 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in just 36 games played.
