Lakers’ LeBron James Has Simple Reaction to Mavericks Getting First Overall Pick in NBA Draft
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has a strange reaction to the Dallas Mavericks winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Moments after the lottery was over, James reacted with laughing emojis that he posted on his X account.
James was the No.1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft. The 40-year-old played 11 seasons in Cleveland and helped deliver them a championship in 2016 in dramatic fashion.
Like everyone in the NBA world, James was the first and center for the lottery. The NBA Draft lottery was one of the most shocking and stunning recent memories. Dallas, who had a 1.8 percent chance to win the lottery, miraculously landed with the top spot and will likely now draft the best player in the draft, Duke superstar forward Cooper Flagg.
Fortunately, the Lakers were not in the mix for the lottery this season, but they somewhat came out as losers on Monday night. Flagg, one of the best players in recent draft history, will land in the Western
Conference, a conference that is loaded with talent from top to bottom.
Flagg will likely now join the likes of Anthony Davis, former Lakers great and champion, who was traded in early February in exchange for Doncic.
For the first time in franchise history, the Mavericks have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. The result surprised many—not just because of the odds—but given the backdrop of one of the most scrutinized moves in recent memory.
Earlier this season, Dallas made waves by trading Doncic to the Lakers—a blockbuster decision that drew widespread criticism and cast uncertainty over the franchise's future under general manager Nico Harrison.
At the time, the move was labeled a gamble. But with the lottery gods smiling on them, the Mavericks now have a chance to reset their trajectory. Holding the top pick gives them the opportunity to draft a generational talent in Flagg—potentially reshaping their fortunes if they decide to make the selection.
