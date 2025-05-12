Lakers Could Solve Roster Problems With Former Luka Doncic Teammate
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on how to move forward after another first-round playoffs exit.
A few major holes were exposed in the roster after the Minnesota Timberwolves sent them home in five games, but Bleacher Report insider Zach Buckley theorized a move that would not only address a major issue for L.A. but also reunite superstar Luka Doncic with a former teammate.
Although it seems unlikely that the Dallas Mavericks would make another major trade with the Lakers given the backlash that general manager Nico Harrison received for dealing Doncic to L.A., Dallas has a few big men that the Lakers desparately need.
Specifically, 6-foot-10 center Daniel Gafford.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke recently about the roster needs for his team, and Gafford seems to check the boxes he outlined.
“It would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, lob threat, and someone that could protect the interior defensively,” Pelinka said. “I think those would be key. But there’s multiple different types of centers that can be very effective in the league. There’s also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”
Gafford was brought into Dallas for more interior defense and being a vertical threat at last season's trade deadline, and it resulted in the Mavericks winning the Western Conference Finals that year.
Thanks to the Doncic trade, the Mavericks have Anthony Davis protecting the rim, as well as Dereck Lively II looking to be more available next season. This could give Dallas significant leverage if they were to deal Gafford, who has one more year left on his contract.
A high-flying big man to pair with Doncic is specifically why Lakers center Jackson Hayes was putting up 8.1 points per game after the All-Star break, compared to just 5.8 before it.
