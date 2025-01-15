Lakers Key Forward Downgraded Before Matchup Against the Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers could be without their crucial forward for their matchup on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.
The Lakers have listed Dorian Finney-Smith as a doubtful ahead of their matchup against the Heat.
Finney-Smith is in danger of missing his first game as a Laker since he was traded on Dec. 29. He made his debut with the Lakers on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve, and has begun to make an impact as time has passed.
Finney-Smith is on the injury report for personal reasons. The good news is that he is not injured, but it could be something more serious.
In six games in the purple and gold, he has averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.8 steaks while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three in 23.7 minutes of action. He is not getting as much playing time, but that could all change in due time.
Finney-Smith had a rough outing on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, and unfortunately, the Lakers' performance was no different. They suffered one of their worst losses of the season.
Finney-Smith recorded four points on 25 percent shooting from the field, three rebounds, and two steals in 20 minutes of action.
The Lakers will look for their 21st win of the season and end their three-game skid. Los Angeles has not played good basketball lately, and they'll look to turn it all around on Wednesday in front of their home crowd.
Six other Lakers are on the injury report, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are listed as probable for this match.
Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is also on the injury report due to an illness. He is listed as questionable.
The other three Lakers who are ruled out are Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
The Lakers could have at least one of the players ruled out back soon, Vanderbilt. He has been ramping up his recovery process lately as he recovers from two offseason foot surgeries.
The hope is that Vanderbilt will be back sometime this month. He'll provide a big boost to their defense.
For more Lakers news, stay tuned toLakers On SI.