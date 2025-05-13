Lakers Predicted to Land International Center in New Mock Draft
Although most pundits have been wondering what the Los Angeles Lakers will do with their veterans and in free agency this offseason, the team still has to contend with the 2025 NBA Draft, slated for June 25-26, before the summer officially tips off.
A new mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report sees the Lakers selecting 7-foot-2 Brisbane Bullets center Rocco Zikarsky with their lone pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, No. 55.
“The draft process will be important for Rocco Zikarsky after an unproductive season that ended early due to injury,” Wasserman writes. “A mobile, 7’2″ 18-year-old with pro experience may sway some teams to gamble and stay patient. The last few drafts have shown teams interested in adding Zikarsky’s kind of size in the middle, even if they lack a modernized skill set.”
Zikarsky, who'll turn 19 in July, has logged two seasons in the NBL so far — both with the Bullets.
Across 18 contests last season with Brisbane last season, Zikarsky played sparingly, averaging 4.6 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.8 minutes per.
The No. 55 selection in the draft is rarely expected to contribute during his rookie season, but on a Lakers team currently desperate for athletic size on the interior, Zikarsky could conceivably see legitimate rotation minutes early — depending on what other transactions the Lakers make during their offseason.
Los Angeles' issues were glaringly apparent during a five-game first round playoff defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
By Game 5, head coach JJ Redick had entirely benched former starting center Jaxson Hayes, while playing Maxi Kleber spot minutes and otherwise prioritizing a small ball approach. That left L.A. wide open at the rim, which gave the Timberwolves an opportunity to convert there with ease.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.