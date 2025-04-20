Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Responds to Lakers Being Picked to Win Series
Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves was one to forget if you are rooting for Los Angeles. After a strong first quarter, the Lakers completely imploded, and Minnesota was able to take advantage to grab the win.
Entering the series, many people were picking the Lakers to win the matchup. Not many saw Minnesota blowing the Lakers out to begin the series, so it was a bit of a shock for many.
After the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards responded to the notion that so many people were picking the Lakers to win.
“The Lakers are supposed to win. That’s just how it’s supposed to go. We’re not supposed to be here, so we’re just going to compete.”
Edwards is not shy with his confidence, as he believes he is the best player on the floor at all times. His confidence tends to help his teammates win the game, and it was evident in Game 1 against the Lakers.
Los Angeles just couldn't match the physicality of the Timberwolves, and it showed fairly early on. The moment that Minnesota punched back, the Lakers bowed out and never recovered.
"Just tried to be as physical as possible," Edwards said. "The main thing for us was, we didn't want them to get into the bonus early. Because ... you see a couple free throws go in, Luka gets into a rhythm, Bron gets into a rhythm."
Luckily for the Lakers, it is the best of seven, not just one game. Minnesota will need to win three more times against this team, so the Lakers will have a chance to tie the series up on Tuesday in Game 2.
Game 2 is now pretty much a must-win for the Lakers since they don't want to go on the road down 0-2. Minnesota is sitting in a good spot, so the Lakers will need to come out with more force in the second game.
If they can't, this series could be over before it even started, ending a very successful year for the team.
