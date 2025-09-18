Lakers’ LeBron James Heaps Praise on Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers are placing a lot of faith in LeBron James and Luka Doncic to win a championship this season together. James is running out of time to win titles.
At the age of 40, soon entering his age 41 season, James won't have many other great chances to win the title. He understands that Doncic was brought in to help them get over the hump, as well as being part of the future.
James loved playing with Doncic for half of the season in 2024-25. In a recent interview, James made sure to heap some praise onto Doncic.
Lakers Forward LeBron James Praises Luka Doncic
In a recent interview with Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal, James was very complimentary of Doncic.
"I JUST LOVE the way he approaches the game. I love the way he plays the game. More importantly, man, he's just a great f--king guy."
James also praised how Doncic sees the game being played.
"Big-time savant of the game. I always use IQ as a measuring point in basketball—guys who can think the game. There are so many guys in our league who can play the game, but to be able to think the game as well puts you at another level."
James is one of the smartest players in the history of the NBA, so he is impressed if there is ever a player who sees the game the same way he does, especially on his team.
The Lakers Need Doncic and James to Both Be Great in Order to Make a Deep Playoff Run
If the Lakers are going to have any shot of making a deep run in a loaded Western Conference, they are going to need both James and Doncic to play at an All-NBA level.
Doncic is one of the best offensive players in the world. James is the league's all-time leading scorer. Offense should not be a problem in Los Angeles this season. The defense will be more of the question.
Last year, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 28 games played with the Lakers.
