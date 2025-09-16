Will Lakers Regret Deandre Ayton Deal? Insider Predicts Outlook
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to sign Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal for him to become the starting center for the team. He was bought out by the Trail Blazers after two uninspiring seasons with the Trail Blazers.
Ayton looked uninterested in being on the court while he was with Portland. His lack of interest and lack of effort are part of the reason why he was traded by the Suns to the Blazers in the first place.
Now, Portland decided to pay Ayton to go away. Will the Lakers end up regretting bringing him in after another team decided it was better for them to pay him to not play basketball?
NBA Insider Reveals if The Lakers Will Regret Signing Deandre Ayton
While speaking on the Zach Lowe Show, Lowe believes that things will be just fine for Ayton in Los Angeles.
"I'm on record as saying that the Ayton thing is going to work out for the Lakers."
Ayton knows that this might be his last chance to play for a team that can win at the highest level. He has to prove that he can be a contributor for a franchise that has a chance to actually win the title.
The last time Ayton was in that position was when he was with the Suns back in the 2021 Finals, when they ended up losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the best team he's been on since then.
The Los Angeles Lakers Need Deandre Ayton at His Best
If Ayton is motivated and playing well, the Lakers have a real shot to contend in the Western Conference. They are still a very well put-together roster.
The Lakers needed an upgrade at the starting center position from Jaxon Hayes after last season. Hayes is back as a backup, which is the proper role for him to be playing on a team that has championship aspirations.
Ayton's health is something to monitor, as well. He only played 40 games last season for the Blazers, so the Lakers need to have him on the court.
Last season with the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
