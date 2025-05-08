Lakers' LeBron James Hints at Retirement in Shocking Admission on Podcast
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the postseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, and the offseason has started much sooner than anyone would have liked. The team has a lot of questions to answer this summer, with one of the biggest surrounding star LeBron James.
James could become a free agent this summer, but he could also head into retirement as well. The star has discussed this at length over the past few offseasons, but it does seem that the end of his career is coming closer.
The forward said that he would talk to his family about his decision following the Lakers' final game this year. However, it seems that James has yet to talk to his family about his future plans, potentially hinting at retirement.
James discussed this while on his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash.
"I haven't had the conversation with the family yet as far as me going forward or whatever the case may be," the 40-year-old said during Thursday's episode of Mind the Game with Steve Nash (35:25 mark). "But we'll see what happens."
We may not know anytime soon what the plans are for James, and he has earned the right to take his time. But the Lakers seem to be preparing for his return, and he is in the plans for next season.
James has a $52.6 million player option, and many around the NBA expect him to play one more season. The star would get a full year alongside co-star Luka Doncic to see what they could do.
This would take him to 23 years playing in the NBA, putting him on course to have a farewell tour.
It remains to be seen what James will do, but he is still playing at a very high level. James was again one of the better players in the NBA and has shown no signs of slowing down, despite being 40 years old.
