Lakers' LeBron James Makes Bold NFL Predictions Ahead of Season
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James loves to follow sports other than basketball. He's a fan of all sports, and has been since he was growing up in Northeast Ohio.
James has been an Ohio State football fan and a Dallas Cowboys fan. He loves following the NFL on Sundays when the Lakers aren't playing, especially before the NBA starts its season.
James loves getting takes off about the NFL before the Lakers start playing. He has a bold prediction for the upcoming season, including for his sleeper team.
LeBron James NFL Predictions
While speaking about the NFL season, James has some bold takes on who will win MVP, who will play in the Super Bowl, and who will be a sleeper team.
"Cleveland Browns (as a sleeper team). Super Bowl prediction? I'm going Eagles/Chiefs again, man. I mean, you got the best two teams, you got the best player in the whole NFL in Pat Mahomes, and I think he wants some get back. So Eagles, Chiefs."
He concluded with his MVP pick: "My MVP of the year for this year, I'm taking Lamar Jackson."
Having the Browns as a sleeper team is a bold take, especially since they don't have a good starting quarterback. They are starting Joe Flacco, who will be 40 years old in January.
Having the Eagles and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl again is not a bold prediction, considering they were in the Super Bowl last season.
Lakers forward LeBron James has a bold prediction for NFL MVP
Lamar Jackson has already won two MVP awards, but having him win a third might be a little much. Voters tend to make sure that a player has postseason success before bestowing a player with an honor like that.
The same thing happens in the NBA, as James is fully aware. James will certainly be following all of these predictions throughout the course of the season. The Browns choice is going to be the one that is most scrutinized.
Non-Lakers fans will likely poke fun at James if these predictions fall flat and don't end up being the right call.
