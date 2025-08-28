Ty Lue Declines to Comment on Lakers' LeBron James Practicing at Old Clippers Gym
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James works as hard as any player in the history of the league to keep his body right. This is one of the biggest reasons why he hasn't had a massive injury in his career.
James does everything he can to keep his body right so that he can play at an elite level for as long as possible. He's one of the best players in the league for a reason.
Recently, a photo floated out of James working out at the Clippers' old gym. Clippers coach Ty Lue was asked about that.
Ty Lue avoids questions about Lakers forward LeBron James working out at Clippers facility
When asked about the photo, Lue instantly deflected for some reason.
Most of the reason why Lue probably deflected is because of possible tampering rules. Coaches typically aren't allowed to speak about players who are under contract with other teams.
This could just be a case of Lue being extra cautious in that regard so that he doesn't get in trouble. The Clippers don't use the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, either. There's not much more for Lue to say on the matter.
Lue was James' head coach when the Cavaliers won the championship back in 2016, so they have a shared history. James can also pretty much work out wherever he wants at this point in his career.
LeBron James could be in his last run with the Lakers
Rumors have been floating around that this could be the final season that James spends with the Lakers. He loves living in Los Angeles, though.
That's why there have been whispers that he could switch teams after he opts out of his deal and plays for the cross-town Clippers. Perhaps that's another reason why Lue doesn't want to say anything.
The Lakers are going to try their best to keep James for the remainder of his NBA career. He is still one of the best players in the league, as he was voted Second-team All-NBA just last year.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
