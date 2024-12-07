Lakers' LeBron James Offers More Details Into Retirement Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped another game on Friday night, this time to the Atlanta Hawks. Los Angeles lost the game in overtime, sending them spiraling to start the new season.
After a strong start, the Lakers now own a record of 12-11 for the year. It has been a tough last few games as Los Angeles has seen itself get blown off the court multiple times.
James commented on the timeline for his retirement plans. The star has done this a few times this season, pushing the idea even more into reality.
"Just go out there and play the game the right way, compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time that I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I'll play so I'm just happy to still be able to play the game that I love."
James is in year 22 of his NBA career and he has put together one of the most impressive runs in sports history. The longevity that he has had is unlike anything that we have ever seen before and he is still going strong.
The longtime star has seen himself go through a minor slump this year and many questioned if he still had it in him. But James has pushed through and just dropped a 39-point triple-double despite the Lakers' loss to the Hawks.
James put up 39 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 2.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks in the game against Atlanta. It was a strong showing for him but just wasn't enough for Los Angeles to pull out the win.
On the year, James has averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. He is also shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well.
The King has kept his game strong despite his advanced age. James will be turning 40 years old this December but he has shown no signs of slowing down.
While James isn't the same player that he was a few years ago, his ability to dominate on the court remains very effective. The Lakers rely on him a lot and he continuously provides star-level production on the floor.
James isn't able to carry a team any longer but he can still take over a game at any time. Despite all the accusations against him declining, James proved that he can still perform at a high level.
