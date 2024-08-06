Lakers’ LeBron James-Producing New Netflix Basketball Drama Film
When he hasn't been busy making his 20th NBA All-Star Team or trying to lead Team USA to their fifth straight olympic gold medal in men's basketball, LeBron James can be found producing a new film, Rez Ball.
The Los Angeles Lakers star is producing the film about a high school basketball team, the Chuska Warriors, who are trying to win the state championship after losing their best player. The film also dives into the team's Native American heritage and culture, which plays a big role in the identity of the team. The film is based on the book by Michael Powell, Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Reservation.
The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September, before heading to Netflix on Sep. 27. The movie has been directed by Sydney Freeland, who co-wrote the script along with Sterlin Harjo.
James owns the production company SpringHill Entertainment, which has produced numerous films and television series, and is behind this film. He founded the company in 2020 along with Maverick Carter, and it has produced films like Space Jam: A New Legacy, What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street, and Black Ice.
This is one of several ventures James has taken outside of basketball, which has included starting a podcast, creating a media company called "Hana Kuma" with tennis star Naomi Osaka and Carter, and producing a rap album.
On the court, James is currently shooting for his fourth olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He already holds a bronze from Athens 2004 and two gold medals from Beijing 2008 and London 2012. James and Team USA went a perfect 3-0 during the group stages, and will face Team Brazil on Tuesday.
In the NBA, James is set to begin his 22nd NBA season and his seventh season with the Lakers. He will turn 40 years old by the end of the season, as the Lakers chase another championship with new head coach JJ Redick.
James is already a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. He is widely considered a top-two player of all time, and is heading into the final seasons of his professional career.
