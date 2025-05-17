Lakers Rumors: LA Could Have Trouble Landing Main Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers may struggle to nab a top trade target this offseason.
After falling in five games to the now-Western Conference Finals-bound Minnesota Timberwolves, the 50-win Lakers were sent home in the first round for the second straight season.
This year, the club looked a heck of a lot different than it had in 2023-24. That's because L.A. flipped 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis, an elite rim protector and post scorer, plus a 2029 first round pick and 3-and-D starting shooting guard Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic (six years Davis' junior, and already with higher upside), in addition to frontcourt reserves Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.
To complete the deal, the Lakers opened up a roster spot by trading second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and their rights to the L.A. Clippers' 2025 second round draft pick to the Utah Jazz, while Dallas offloaded its own 2025 second.
Los Angeles was exposed in the interior during its Minnesota series, and clearly needs a rim-roller to pair with Doncic going forward — ideally one who aligns with the young star's timeline.
Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times writes that Mavericks center Daniel Gafford and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton have emerged as L.A.'s top two ideal trade fits this summer. But Woike cautions that one big caveat could preclude a deal with Dallas: the fact that, around the league at large, everyone thinks the Lakers absolutely fleeced the Mavericks in the pre-trade deadline Luka Doncic deal.
"The trouble, of course, is that people around the NBA wonder how it would look if Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison engaged Pelinka and the Lakers on another trade after the last deal between the teams was so unpopular that it caused protests," Woike writes.
Gafford, 26, was the starting center on last season's NBA Finals-bound Dallas squad alongside Doncic. The Arkansas product will be on an expiring $14.3 million contract next year.
In his 57 healthy games this past regular season, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 12.3 points on 70.2 percent field goal shooting and 68.9 percent free throw shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists a night. He's a solid defender and finisher around the cup, and a springy athlete. Gafford could be exactly what the doctor ordered for L.A.
