Lakers' LeBron James Suffered Significant Injury in Game 5
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, putting the nail in the coffin of this season. But during the crucial Game 5 matchup at home, it seems that star LeBron James suffered a significant injury.
It seems that James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee after a collision. ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported the news on social media.
"Story filed to http://ESPN.com: LeBron James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee from his collision with Donte DiVincenzo in Wednesday’s Game 5, a league source told ESPN. The injury entails a 3-5 week recovery timeline."
While the injury doesn't mean anything toward the Lakers chances this season since they were eliminated, it could impact the summer of James. The Lakers star will now need to do some recovery from this issue, and being 40-years-old, his body doesn't typcially respond in the same manner that it used too.
Even if the Lakers had won Game 5, this injury likely would have played a big role in how the remainder of the postseason went for them. James wasn't fully healthy entering the playoffs as he was dealing with a lingering groin issue.
However, the star forward didn't make any excuses and continued to battle on the court. McMenamin also revealed that if the Lakers had won Game 5, James would have been forced to miss Game 6, likely ending the season anyway.
Los Angeles will now move forward with the offseason, and the status of James remains very much in quiestion. The star can opt out of his contract to become a free agenct, but he has been expected to stay with the Lakers.
The team will look to build a roster around James and co-star Luka Doncic to avoid being knocked out of the first round again next season. This may be easier said than done, but the Lakers are confident that they are just a piece or two away from truly contending for a title.
