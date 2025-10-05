Luka Doncic Has 3-Word Reaction to First Lakers Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers made some changes to the roster in the offseason to help fix the issues that plagued them in the playoffs last season. Being eliminated in the first round was not acceptable.
Los Angeles went out and signed both center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart to help their two biggest problems. Ayton helped the center issue, while Smart helps the perimeter defense.
More news: Lakers' JJ Redick Has 3-Word Response on LeBron James' Opening Night Availability
Another thing that should help the Lakers is the fact that they have Luka Doncic has spent an entire offseason with the Lakers. They think that can be a huge factor in them competing for a title.
Luka Doncic is Excited After First Full Offseason with the Lakers
When asked to describe his first Lakers training camp in three words, Doncic was careful with his choice of words. Khobi Price of The Orange County Register had his exact quotes.
“Fun. Excitement. Hard,” Doncic said succinctly.
Of course, Doncic expanded on that answer and went a little more in-depth with what his experience has been with Los Angeles this summer so far.
“Obviously, with excitement,” Doncic said about his approach to the preseason. “For me, I can’t wait for the regular season. I know it’s way different, the preseason. Can’t wait for the real games. But getting the [practices], getting chemistry together, that’s about it.”
More news: D’Angelo Russell Takes Another Shot at Lakers After Joining Mavericks
Doncic is ready to get the Lakers off to a better start than they had last year. Los Angeles didn't really get into gear until they acquired Dorian Finney-Smith in a January trade.
LA would love to have a better record early in the year, although the team will be doing that without Finney-Smith — who departed for the Houston Rockets on a $52.7 million free agent deal.
The Lakers Need Luka Doncic to Play the Best Basketball of his Career
Doncic is one of the favorites to win the MVP this season now that he is in the best shape of his NBA career. Many believe that he will go on a "revenge season" and score at a rate he hasn't before.
The Lakers know he can score, but they are more worried about the defense he is going to be able to play. They need it to be better than it was against the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.
After the trade to Los Angeles, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.