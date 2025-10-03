All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update, LeBron James Talks Free Agency, 4 Players Out for Preseason Game

Gabe Smallson

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reach for a loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) reach for a loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have an exciting update regarding Jarred Vanderbilt's injury. Head coach JJ Redick said it was "night and day" regarding his forward.

In other news, superstar LeBron James spoke honestly about his upcoming free agency. The future Hall of Famer has had tons of speculation regarding his future lately, and it doesn't seem like it is going to slow down anytime soon, despite firmly being with the purple and gold.

Finally, four Lakers will be out for their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Per a team insider, Redick is still determining if those will be the only ones absent.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Exciting Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update

Lakers' LeBron James Gets Honest About Upcoming Free Agency

Lakers to Be Without 4 Players For Suns Preseason Game

Lakers' Marcus Smart Doesn't Know His Role Heading Into New Season

Lakers' JJ Redick Names 5 'Locks' for Guard Rotation, With One Big Omission

Lakers' Rui Hachimura Addresses Possible Bench Demotion

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News