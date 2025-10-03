Lakers Notes: Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update, LeBron James Talks Free Agency, 4 Players Out for Preseason Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have an exciting update regarding Jarred Vanderbilt's injury. Head coach JJ Redick said it was "night and day" regarding his forward.
In other news, superstar LeBron James spoke honestly about his upcoming free agency. The future Hall of Famer has had tons of speculation regarding his future lately, and it doesn't seem like it is going to slow down anytime soon, despite firmly being with the purple and gold.
Finally, four Lakers will be out for their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Per a team insider, Redick is still determining if those will be the only ones absent.
Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Exciting Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update
Lakers' LeBron James Gets Honest About Upcoming Free Agency
Lakers to Be Without 4 Players For Suns Preseason Game
Lakers' Marcus Smart Doesn't Know His Role Heading Into New Season
Lakers' JJ Redick Names 5 'Locks' for Guard Rotation, With One Big Omission
Lakers' Rui Hachimura Addresses Possible Bench Demotion
