Lakers' LeBron James Teases Possible Pursuit Of New Sport After Retirement
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joked about playing college football after he retires from the NBA via his recent Instagram stories. The statement sparked speculation about the looming retirement of James.
Although James was clearly joking, the Instagram post featured a 29-year-old Monte Harrison who made his way from MLB to college football at the University of Arkansas. Harrison played 50 games in the big leagues and spent time with both the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Angels. Now Harrison begins a new journey in college sports as a true freshman wide receiver.
James contributed to the remarkable story by adding his own take to the narrative. The basketball great went straight to the NBA after playing high school hoops. James never went to college, so the idea that he could play college football is technically possible.
Additionally, James has always been a multi-sport athlete. His size and build would make him a comparable tight end on any team in the NFL.
James, who is just shy of his 40th birthday, is the oldest active player in the NBA. What's so incredible about James is that he is still able to put up numbers after two decades in the league.
NBA Hall of Famer Charley Barkley believes James should hang up his jersey sooner rather than later.
"I hope he retires while he can still play. I saw Michael Jordan with the Wizards, that was not pretty," Barkley said via ESPN. "I saw Patrick Ewing with the Orlando Magic. I would love to see him (LeBron) retire sooner rather than later, to be honest with you. Because it ends badly for everybody. If you keep playing there's gonna be a time when Father Time is gon kick yo ass. He always gon win."
James signed a two-year, $104 million deal in July with the Lakers. Since his son, Bronny James, was recently drafted to the team, it makes sense that the NBA's all-time leading scorer would want to extend his time with Los Angeles.
Last season, James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across 71 games for the Lakers.
Although James hasn't specified when he will retire, the future plans of the basketball legend are certainly exciting for fans. If Harrison's story proves anything, James will never be too old to play college football.