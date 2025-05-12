Lakers Legend Mychal Thompson Weighs in on JJ Redick, Pat Riley Comparison
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference, despite multiple different things going against them this season. Los Angeles did end up getting bounced in the first round, but the team still had a lot of success.
Los Angeles gave the keys to first-year head coach JJ Redick, and he turned out a masterful performance. Even with many people doubting the former NBA guard, Redick took everything on the chin and coached the Lakers to a 50-win season in year one.
Redick did have some problems come up during the postseason, putting a sour note on what was a strong rookie season. But before the season even started, Redick had all the pressure on him after comparisons between him and former Lakers coach Pat Riley came about.
Former Lakers forward Mychal Thompson played for Riley during the 1980s, and he weighed in on it all. Thompson spoke with former Lakers star Michael Cooper, dropping his opinion on the matter.
“They do remind me of each other,” Thompson told former teammate Michael Cooper on CLNS.
“They are very arrogant in their knowledge of the game, they are demanding, they treat you like men, as long as you are accountable, they are very intense, the way they approach the game. [Redick] does remind me of a young Pat Riley.”
Thompson's saying this gives extra credibility to the thought around Redick. The former player knows Riley well and wouldn't put just anyone in the same conversation as his former coach.
Riley is best known for his no-nonsense demeanor and his ability to connect with players. Redick has similar tendencies and has started his coaching career off very strongly.
It will take Redick a while to become what Riley is seen as today, but his first season was a good start. If Redick can continue to find consistent success while sprinkling in some titles along the way, the comparisons may be justified after all.
