Lakers Listed as Landing Spot For $114M Star Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is considering a lot of options ahead of the trade deadline. They have already made one move in an effort to improve their defense by trading for Dorian Finney-Smith.
Now, they are looking for a move that could improve their offense. Without D'Angelo Russell, they don't have enough playmaking on the current roster.
LeBron James and Austin Reaves have had to take more of the point guard duties. That hasn't exactly yielded enviable results, as they have lost three of their last four games.
Read More: JJ Redick New Rotation Strategy Could Hint at Possible Lakers Trade
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, pitches New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray as a Lakers trade fit. Murray is a really solid player who can do a lot of different things on the court.
The Pelicans' season has gotten away from them. A combination of injuries and bad chemistry has led them to be one of the worst teams in the league.
Los Angeles is looking to add someone who can help them at a cheap price. Adding Murray would not come cheap, as he makes $29.5 million right now.
That means that the Lakers would need to include a lot of salary to get him, including parting ways with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Jarred Vanderbilt.
More Lakers: Lakers Predicted to Trade For $40M Center Ahead of Deadline
Would it be worth it for the Lakers to sacrifice so much depth to land a very good point guard? It depends on how close they think they are to winning a title.
If the Lakers truly believe that a player like Murray would put them over the hump, then they would likely make the move. If they don't they'll try to build around the fringes instead.
Adding depth is something that the Lakers would be smart to do with who else they have on the roster. They need to add a guard and perhaps a center as well.
There are going to be more than a few teams who make phone calls to the Pelicans inquiring about players. They are in a position to be sellers and get off some of their big contracts.
So far this season, Murray is averaging 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
D'Angelo Russell Offers Honest Thoughts on Time With Lakers
Lakers Fan Favorite Quincy Olivari Reflects On LA Experience After Being Cut
For more news and notes about the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Lakers on SI.