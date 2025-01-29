Lakers Lose to Sixers, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a brutal loss on Tuesday night to the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-104.
The Lakers not only lost the game but also lost their superstar big man, Anthony Davis, for at least a week. L.A. played a solid first quarter, but the other three quarters were not great.
L.A. allowed 48 points in the second quarter, and things were out of control from then on.
However, prior to that second quarter debacle, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James entered the game in the back half of the first quarter.
With his entrance in the first quarter, it was James' first time playing non-garbage minutes since opening night.
While that was the case, James did not have the best of games.
In his 15 minutes of action, James recorded zero points on 0-for-5 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc, three rebounds, one assist, and one block. James was a -8 in the plus/minus department.
His father, LeBron James, led the team in scoring with 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, andnine assists but committed eight turnovers on his own.
The Lakers committed 19 turnovers overall.
After the game, head coach JJ Redick second-guessed his decision to put in Bronny.
"Maybe put him in a tough spot," Redick said. "Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he's been playing great in the G [League]."
James was on assignment with the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate, when the Lakers recalled him Monday to join them in the middle of their six-game road trip.
The Lakers selected James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After the game, Bronny spoke on the difficulties of guarding someone like Tyrese Maxey and how he feels he has improved since opening night.
"He's a fast guard," Bronny said of Maxey. "Amazing touch. Can shoot it. I was trying to stand my ground. Just trying to play as hard as I can and bring as much energy as I can. That's all."
"I feel like I'm a whole lot more prepared now," he said. "Again, just coming out and staying ready after the G League stint and the season being down the road a little bit more, just staying ready. And coming in, playing smart."
James' next opportunity to play will be on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.
