All Lakers

Lakers' Luka Doncic Exits Game With Apparent Serious Injury

Ricardo Sandoval

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic exited Game 5 with an apparent back injury.

Doncic suffered the injury late in the second quarter after driving to the basket and being fouled by Donte DiVincenzo.

His status for the second half was unclear; however, he rushed to the court seconds before the final buzzer for the start of the second half.

He was seen with a wrap on his back beforehand.

The Lakers are down 3-1 in the series. If they lose on Wednesday, they will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Staff Writer

Home/News