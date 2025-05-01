Lakers' Luka Doncic Exits Game With Apparent Serious Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic exited Game 5 with an apparent back injury.
Doncic suffered the injury late in the second quarter after driving to the basket and being fouled by Donte DiVincenzo.
His status for the second half was unclear; however, he rushed to the court seconds before the final buzzer for the start of the second half.
He was seen with a wrap on his back beforehand.
The Lakers are down 3-1 in the series. If they lose on Wednesday, they will be eliminated from the playoffs.
