Lakers HC JJ Redick Gives One Word Answer About Game 5 Lineup Plan
The Los Angeles Lakers effectively have their backs against the wall.
Despite having homecourt advantage in their ongoing playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers trail the Timberwolves 3-1.
Minnesota has enjoyed massive advantages in size and depth, while L.A. head coach JJ Redick has revealed just how little he trust most of his team.
In Game 4, Redick opted to only play the same five players for the entirety of the second half: 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James, five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, starting shooting guard Austin Reaves, starting small forward Rui Hachimura, and 3-and-D bench forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Starting center Jaxson Hayes played just four minutes in the first half, and was otherwise relegated to the bench. Defense-first backups Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Goodwin, who all saw first half rotational minutes, didn't play for a single second in the game's third and fourth quarters.
With every game from here on out being a must-win for the Lakers, Redick was asked if he's going to, say, opt to stick with his second half lineup to start Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Redick demurred on the question.
“TBD,” Redick said.
When asked if the Lakers' lackluster closing quarter, during which they were outscored 32-19 by a Minnesota team with fresher legs that did incorporate more options that just five guys, Redick refused to concede that fatigue could have played a factor.
"It's a trend more so than that," Redick said. "Our two best players [Doncic and James] missed layups at the rim. I don't think they missed layups 'cause they were tired."
That doesn't make a ton of sense. Not having quite your usual lift for layups is exactly the kind of impact that can happen when a player isn't properly rested, especially when James, at 40, is just six months younger than Redick.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.