Lakers’ Luka Doncic Provides 7-Word Update on New Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been stellar for his country of Slovenia for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
The 26-year-old superstar had his best game of the tournament thus far on Sunday as he recorded 42 points in the massive win over Italy. However, it didn't come without a scare as Doncic left the game in the first quarter due to an apparent injury.
Doncic was in pain, but he still returned and played phenomenally.
After the game, Doncic had this message for the media.
“I need therapy, but I’ll be fine,” he said.
Slovenia will now take on Germany in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
This is not the first time that Doncic has suffered a scary injury in this tournament. In mid-August, during an exhibition game, Doncic suffered what appeared to be a severe lower-body injury.
He left the game and didn't return. Many thought that would keep the superstar guard out for the rest of the tournament, but he missed zero games and has been his spectacular self.
Doncic is doing it all for his home country. He is the top scorer in the tournament, averaging 34 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game. He's scored over 35 points in his last three contests.
The Lakers superstar is proving why he is one of the best players in the world and why he could take the Lakers back to the promised land. That is the reason why he signed a massive three-year, $165 million deal with the team in early August.
Doncic will look to lead the Lakers to heights they've become accustomed to throughout their storied franchise. The Slovenian native is the latest superstar in line to look to spearhead the Lakers to multiple championships, or at least that is the hope.
The Lakers' 2025-26 season kicks off in less than a month with their first preseason game on October 3. LA finished last season with a solid record, but fell short in the playoffs.
With a new season ahead and a full season with Doncic, the Lakers will aim for a strong regular season, along with a lengthy playoff run that they hope culminates in hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.
