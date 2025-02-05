Lakers Luka Doncic Spotted at Practice For First Time
The newest Lakers superstar, Luka Dončić, was spotted at practice for the first time on Wednesday.
Dončić was seen shooting alongside his fellow star teammates, Austin Reaves and LeBron James.
He was also seen laughing with his new teammates, including his former and now current teammate, Dorian Finney-Smith.
In the video above, you can see Dončić nail a shot from halfcourt.
It is a new era of Lakers basketball, and the future and present look bright with Dončić on their side.
The Lakers pulled off the most shocking trade of all time on Saturday night.
Los Angeles acquired Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks.
In contrast, former Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz.
The Lakers' future was a bit bleak prior to the trade, and while losing a player like Davis is never easy, the future is currently bright.
With another move or two ahead of the deadline, the Lakers could be a force to be reckoned with.
Dončić is the headline of this trade, and rightfully so. In six-plus years in the league, his resume is already among the best we have seen. He is a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA first-team, 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year, and NBA scoring champion.
This season, he was well on his way to another All-NBA selection and All-Star game, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes.
The Lakers have themselves a potential Hall of Famer in their hands as his career points per game average in the regular season is the third highest in NBA history.
In 50 career playoff games (all starts), he’s averaged 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in 38.9 minutes with an NBA Finals appearance in 2024. The five-time NBA All-Star ranks second all-time in playoff scoring average and tied-sixth in postseason triple-doubles (10).
The Slovenian was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft prior to being traded to Dallas to begin his NBA career.
The Lakers are already a marquee team, but with a marquee player on their side like Dončić, they will be a must-see if they weren't already.
