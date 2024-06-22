Lakers Made Sure Anthony Davis Shared Vision Before Hiring JJ Redick
After a long search, the Los Angeles Lakers decided that former NBA guard JJ Redick would be named the next head coach of the team. Redick has been the frontrunner for a long time but the process finally ended on Thursday.
On Day 1, Redick should have the respect of LeBron James but the question was always going to be about how Anthony Davis viewed him. Davis is the future of the Lakers but it seems that Los Angeles checked all boxes before anything was announced.
According to NBA insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha, Redick spoke with star Anthony Davis earlier in the week before the hiring became official.
"After meeting with the Lakers on June 15, Redick spoke on the phone with Davis on Monday, a critical relationship in the years to come, sources briefed on the situation said. "
As long as Davis is happy, the Lakers will be in a good place. Davis is the player that Los Angeles is building around for the foreseeable future so his relationship with Redick is the most important.
Based on what Redick sold to the Lakers front office, Davis seems to be the focal point of his offensive plans. Los Angeles also made sure that Davis was on the same page with the eventual hiring of Redick.
"The decision to choose Redick came as the Lakers, led by Pelinka, prioritized Davis’ voice in the process and ensured that he understood the shared vision. There were other key players who were supportive of the hiring, sources said."
With this hire, it's safe to assume that Davis is okay with the hiring of Redick. The relationship between these two men may be the most important for the Lakers going forward as they try to go for another title.
