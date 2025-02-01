Why Lakers Shouldn't Trade For Jonas Valanciunas Before Deadline
With less than a week until the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are under pressure to make a move that strengthens their roster for a serious playoff push.
While the team is expected to make at least one, if not two, trades, the scale of those moves remains uncertain.
Many around the league believe the Lakers will prioritize smaller, "around-the-margins" deals rather than a blockbuster trade involving their highly coveted first-round picks. However, if the right deal presents itself, there’s still a chance they could take a bigger swing.
The Lakers’ biggest needs are clear—an additional ball handler and another center.
Addressing one of those two positions would improve their roster, but securing both could make them a legitimate threat for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. According to Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis, the center position should be the top priority.
Davis has expressed his desire to reduce the wear and tear of playing heavy minutes at the five, making a frontcourt addition a key focus for the Lakers.
While there are multiple options on the market, one name that continues to surface is Jonas Valančiūnas. However, unless the Lakers can acquire him for second-round picks alone, they should look elsewhere.
Valančiūnas has already faced the Lakers twice this season, and his performances were far from impressive. Across those two games, he totaled just 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting, 10 rebounds, zero blocks, and five assists.
His most recent outing, in which the Lakers dominated the Wizards, only reinforced concerns about his fit in Los Angeles.
Even if Valančiūnas were having a strong season, his playing style doesn’t complement Davis well. He lacks floor-spacing ability, isn’t a dominant rebounder, and doesn’t provide the rim protection the Lakers need. His size—standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 265 pounds—would help alleviate some of Davis’ workload in the paint, but beyond that, his overall impact would be limited.
Despite his shortcomings, the Lakers reportedly hold Valančiūnas in high regard, and he would be an affordable addition.
However, if the Wizards attempt to drive up the price by demanding a first-round pick or multiple assets, the Lakers should immediately walk away. Valančiūnas is only worth acquiring if the cost remains low, ideally limited to second-round picks.
Otherwise, the Lakers should pursue a center that better fits their system and maximizes their chances of contending not only for the rest of this season but possibly beyond.
