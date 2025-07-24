Lakers' Marcus Smart Was Recruited by Luka Doncic, Hasn't Heard From LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to bring in Marcus Smart to help the perimeter defense off the bench. They signed him as a free agent, despite his relative unavailability over the last few years.
Smart has only played in 34 games over the last couple of seasons, so his body might be breaking down at this point. It's certainly a risk, but it's a low-risk move for them with the contract they're paying him.
Apparently, Smart was recruited by Luka Doncic and Doncic was the big reason why he decided to join the Lakers.
Smart really appreciated the effort that Doncic made to try to recruit him.
“And when you get a guy like Luka. Calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you at to see if you want to come and join something special that he’s trying to cook up over here. And for him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot.”
While Smart heard from Doncic, he did not hear at all from LeBron James. In fact, he still hasn't heard from him. Smart said that James was "a busy man", so he doesn't sound too worried about it.
Still, it's worth noting that James seems to be so uninvolved in the offseason moves that Los Angeles is making. He still seems to be steaming at the fact that the Lakers want to hear more from Doncic than they do from him at this point in his career.
Smart should have heard from James at this point. James should want someone like Smart on the team because he helps the defense of the team, which is what the Lakers have the biggest problem with.
In the end, it doesn't really matter what James thinks. Smart is on the team and will be getting the backup point guard minutes, as long as he can stay healthy.
James is one of the greatest players of all time, so he understands the value that Smart can bring. Even if Smart hasn't heard from him yet, he has to know that James is happy to have him.
