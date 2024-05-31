Lakers Likely Down To Two Finalists In Head Coaching Search
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for the next head coach of the team, even if many believe they already know who they will hire. Former NBA guard JJ Redick has become the frontrunner for the position despite his lack of experience coaching at a high level.
However, Los Angeles has been slow playing the entire process in the hopes of vetting everyone thoroughly. Los Angeles has interviewed multiple candidates and continues to do so but they may be circling in on a few finalists.
According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers finalists are likely down to Redick and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego. He appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the latest with the Lakers coaching search.
Many believe that at the end of the day, Redick will be the one to be hired. But he has an obligation to broadcast the NBA Finals with ESPN, adding some complications to the matter of him being hired by Los Angeles.
Some think that if they hire Redick, it won't be until the NBA Finals conclude. But that could put the Lakers at a disadvantage with the NBA Draft being only days away following the conclusion.
If Redick is indeed the guy that they want to hire, they may have an agreement already in place and are pushing this process out to prolong it. They can talk with him behind the scenes on personnel moves so they don't fall behind the eight ball.
Either way, the Lakers head coaching search seems to be coming to a close in the next few weeks. Los Angeles can then focus on building a better roster and returning to a place of true competition.
