Lakers News: Alex Caruso Walks Back on Subtle Jab at 2020 Title
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get to where the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently at this time next season. The Thunder came away with their first-ever title on Sunday, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The Thunder, who proved to be the best team all season long, were the last team standing, and now they have the hardware to prove it. Oklahoma City was dominant all season with its young and dynamic core that carried for most of the season.
Although Oklahoma City is a young team led by young players, the difference among them was the oldest player on their roster, veteran guard and former Lakeers champion Alex Caruso.
Caruso was acquired by the Thunder last offseason, and he undoubtedly changed their dynamic on both sides of the floor, especially on defense.
Caruso is now a two-time champion, but after winning his second title, he appeared to take a slight jab at the Lakers and his 2020 title. The 31-year-old said he now has a real ring, and no one can say anything after the jab.
However, he took to X and walked back on that comment.
"I had 3 beers already, it’s SARCASM!!
-two time," wrote Caruso.
The Lakers' 2020 championship continues to draw criticism from some fans, who dismiss it as less than legitimate because of the unique conditions under which it was won.
The title, earned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Orlando bubble, is often labeled by detractors as not a "real" championship — despite the mental and physical challenges that came with that environment.
Nonetheless, the 2020 Lakers were a juggernaut, and Caruso was a big reason why that team was so dominant. The two-time champion played his first four seasons of his career in L.A.
Not only did he carve out a place for himself in the league after going undrafted, but he also became a fan favorite in Los Angeles and across the NBA.
His style of play and composed on-court demeanor have become his calling cards — traits that have helped him evolve into one of the most reliable and respected role players the game has seen.
More Lakers news: Magic Johnson Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade to Rockets
Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Gruesome Leg Injury
Tracy McGrady Reflects on Missed Title Opportunity Unlike Kobe Bryant
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.