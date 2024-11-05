Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Lingering Ankle Issue Since the Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Detroit Pistons 115-103, but the greater concern coming out of the game could be the status of Anthony Davis' ankle. Davis appeared to roll his ankle and was seen clutching his ankle on the court during the game, but played through the injury until the end.
Davis said after the game that he plans to talk with his trainer regarding the injury. He added that he has been dealing with the injury since the summer. Davis remains unsure of how much the injury will affect him, and if it will impact his status for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
"Talk to my trainer and figure what exactly is going on," Davis told reporters after the loss. "I've been managing it since this summer, honestly ... I landed right on the spot that's been killing me. We'll figure it out."
Lakers head coach JJ Redick did not have an update on the injury immediately after the game.
Davis was previously seen grabbing at his ankle while competing for Team USA in their game against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in August. Davis said he was feeling "100 percent" after that game, and did play through the entire Olympic Games.
Against the Pistons, Davis led the team with 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, and four assists. He has been one of the hottest players to start the 2024 NBA season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game heading into Monday's game. Davis ranks first in the NBA in points per game, and is tied for fifth in rebounds per game.
If Davis were to miss time, it would certainly impact the Lakers' current game plan. The Lakers' offense has centered around Davis to start the season, and he has scored at least 30 points in five of the Lakers' first seven games. The Lakers are 1-3 on their current road trip, and it's hard to see them breaking out of that slump without Davis available.
The Lakers frontcourt would be severely weak without No. 3 on the court. Nonetheless, barring anything drastic, we should see Davis on the court against Memphis on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. PT in Memphis.
