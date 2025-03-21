Lakers News: Bronny James Erupts For Career Game in Loss to Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday but the team was missing pretty much all of its core players. Los Angeles decided to prioritize rest over the second game of a back-to-back and it cost them a win.
However, during the game, players who normally wouldn't see much playing time got a chance to show what they could do. One of those players was rookie guard Bronny James, who played 30 minutes in the loss.
James made the most of his time on the court, dropping a career game against the Bucks. The rookie guard finished the contest with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists, and one block.
James also shot well from the field, going 7-for-10 overall, hitting two 3-point shots in the process. It was a solid night for James overall as he showed the team how he could handle a larger role.
Throughout the season, James has been shuffling back and forth between the NBA and the G League. James has shown out in the G League but hasn't been able to find much success in the NBA until last night.
After the game, head coach JJ Redick praised the rookie guard for his performance. Redick also said that he wasn't surprised by the career-high outing.
"Not surprised by tonight," Redick said of James. "I think his confidence is growing. ... I think the next step is just becoming an elite-conditioned athlete. Because when [he] does that, with his physical tools and his burst and his handle -- and we think he's going to be an above-average to really good NBA shooter -- he's going to have a chance to really make an impact."
While James is far from a full-time NBA player just yet, this was a good step in the right direction for him. James put on a show for the fans while others were out due to injury and it was very encouraging to see.
