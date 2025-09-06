Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Jokingly Encourages LeBron James to Retire
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to pair up LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony for the last year of Anthony's career. They have been great friends for over 20 years.
Anthony was one of the "banana boat brothers" to be able to play with James. In fact, the only one not to play with James in his career has been L.A. Clippers point guard Chris Paul.
James continues to play at a high level, while Anthony has been retired for a few years now. Anthony wants James to join him in retirement, however.
Carmelo Anthony wants Lakers forward LeBron James to retire
While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anthony talked about his relationship with James. He jokingly said that James should retire.
“He's still going, it's unbelievable man," Anthony said. "That’s my brother. We talk about being around, being together, being tied, being connected, being talked about since we were 17, 18 years old. And for me to be entering the Hall of Fame, and for him, hopefully get his ass up out of there and come on over [to] this side. [laughs] Enough is enough. Give it a break.”
Anthony wants his friend to be able to spend more time with him instead of still chasing NBA titles. Of course, James is still one of the best players in the league, as he made second-team All-NBA last year.
James is going to keep playing as long as he thinks he can compete at an elite level. He has at least a couple more years in him based on how he played last season.
LeBron James still thinks he can win a championship with the Lakers
James is confident that the Lakers have a shot to compete for a title with the roster that they have assembled. The Western Conference is very hard to compete in, but they were the third seed last year.
The Lakers believe that they will be even better now that Doncic has had a full offseason in Los Angeles. He is going to be much more comfortable playing for the Lakers now that he's locked in.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in 70 contests.
