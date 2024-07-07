Lakers News: Coach Dane Johnson Reveals Summer League Game Plan for Bronny James
In his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, rookie Bronny James said he did not get 'that much of an opportunity' to show his ability during his time at USC.
This should not be the case for Bronny in the NBA, or at least during Summer League action. Bronny made his Summer League debut on Saturday, putting up four points, two rebounds, and two assists during 22 minutes of action in the Lakers' 108-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He went 2-9 from the field, 0-3 from the three-point line, and 0-2 on free throws. He was one of the five starters, already notching his first start after he started just six games at USC.
Bronny will continue to see more action and playing time. On Saturday, Lakers summer league coach Dane Johnson shared that the current plan is for Bronny to play in every game and get him as many reps as they can, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
This is of course a significant change in comparison to Bronny's play with the Trojans, when he averaged 19.3 minutes per game and primarily came off the bench. It's also important given what the Lakers invested in Bronny, signing him to a four-year, $7.9 million deal when many late second-round picks are signed to two-way deals.
Bronny will get his next opportunity for the Lakers on Sunday when they take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
