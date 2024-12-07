Lakers News: Crucial Trade Target Hoping to Stay With Current Team
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the few teams that would be major buyers in the upcoming trade deadline.
The Lakers always appear to be in the thick of things when it comes to trades. This year is no different, not by a long shot.
The Lakers need a desperate roster upgrade, and many names have been floated in their direction. Whether they are legitimate or not, the Lakers have been linked to many names, including Nets star forward Cam Johnson.
Johnson has been on the trading block for some time now. Although that is the case, Johnson recently shared with HoopsHypes Michael Scotto that he would prefer to stay in Brooklyn.
Johnson says he's 'invested in what we have.'
“I want to build this,” Johnson told HoopsHype. “I really like coach Jordi. I like our staff. I think we’re headed in the right direction. I can’t tell them exactly what to do and how to proceed. The business will do what the business does. I don’t take it personally either way. For me, I’m invested in what we have. It’s been exciting to find progress and to see the potential. I want to be here and get this thing really turned around and back to winning basketball. I think we have the group to do it, and I think we have the assets and pieces to do it. Whatever they decide, no hard feelings.”
Although that is the case, it is not up to Johnson. If the Nets front office is presented with a trade they cannot refuse, Joshnon will be the move, whether it is to Los Angeles or not.
The 28-year-old is in his second plus year in Brooklyn after being traded there as part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster deal. Johnson has been a great piece for Brooklyn in his tenure, averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.
Johnson is the ideal 3 & D type of player every NBA team needs, and he would be a great fit in L.A. if the stars align.
The Lakers have shown interest in Johnson in the past, and that has not changed as we slowly approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Lakers will keep their eye out there for a trade they deem worthy.
