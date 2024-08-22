Lakers News: ESPN Believes LA Likeliest Team to Unravel This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2024-25 season as virtually the same team that we saw a year ago. The Lakers failed to make any significant moves on the roster side of things, and ultimately, that could end up biting them in the butt.
Although the Lakers possess two top ten players in the league and two all-time greats, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, L.A. is far from the championship team they should be with James and Davis.
Because of their lack of roster depth, a first-time head coach in JJ Redick, and the dysfunction of their front office, the Lakers have been voted most likely to take a tumble in the upcoming season, according to an ESPN panel of experts.
"When it comes to the Team Turmoil vote, the focus is on uncertainty on the floor, coaching staff and front office," ESPN's staff wrote.
"This season's 'winner' is the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a first-time coach in JJ Reddick, a superstar turning 40 in LeBron James and plenty of questions on the court after a first-round exit in last season's playoffs."
L.A. received 43 percent of first-place votes.
Based on the voting, the Lakers received 53 points, while the next closest team was their former hallmates and fellow L.A. team, the Clippers, with 25 points. The following two teams on the list were the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls, with 19 points.
The Lakers season could go one of two ways, and all signs point to it going the other way, not the good way. L.A. will enter the season heavily dependent on their two superstars, who are just coming off an Olympic gold medal run.
Last season, James and Davis were healthy throughout the 82-game season; however, it's hard to bet on that happening again. On top of that, the Lakers were depleted with injuries throughout their roster. Many of their key role players, including Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, missed a ton of time.
Health will be essential for L.A. this season, but it's hard to bet on another healthy season from the top two guys.
Another factor in voting L.A. as the No. 1 team in this category is because of the first-time head coach in Redick. We don't know how he will look or what this offense/defense will look like. We all know he's a basketball genius, but so are the other 29 head coaches.
It takes more than being smart to be a basketball coach, and as we sit in Aug., it's hard to say if he will be a good head coach.
The front office has been nonexistent this offseason, as they've done very little to improve the roster. Lakers vice president of basketball Ooerations Rob Pelinka has been a huge disappointment thus far.
The Lakers are an odd team heading into the season, and at the moment, it's easy to say they will indeed implode once the season progresses.
