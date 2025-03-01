Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Reveals How Dad Jerry Would've Felt About Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a trade that came out of nowhere. They were able to acquire Luka Doncic for a price that baffled the rest of the league.
Getting one of the best players in the NBA for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and just one first-round pick is incredible. It was an all-time trade that the Lakers were able to pull off.
Not only were they able to pull it off, but they were able to keep it quiet. No details about this trade leaked out to anyone, which is why it was so shocking.
Read more: Luka Doncic 'Hoping' to Get His Own Statue With Lakers
Owner Jeanie Buss was very excited to be able to bring Doncic in. Like everyone else in the organization, she believes that Doncic can be the face of the franchise for the next ten years.
Her dad, Jerry Buss, was famous for making big moves when he controlled the franchise. He was able to trade for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, sign Shaquille O'Neal, and many more big moves.
Buss was asked recently what her dad would have thought about this trade. She thinks he would have been proud that they were able to pull it off.
"He'd be very proud," she said. "When you get a player of that stature, you have to give up a lot. But it's like, my dad was such a great poker player, and he said that he always wanted me to remember that poker was a game of patience. That you had to wait for the right cards, but once you got the cards, you had to go from zero to 100 and play the cards and not be afraid to play them."
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Rips Into Question About 'Face of NBA' Drama
Buss was extremely happy to land Doncic and had to keep everything quiet. It was remarkable that everyone involved was able to keep things under wraps.
Doncic has a couple of good games for Los Angeles so far, but he hasn't played consistently well yet. Once that happens, this Lakers team is going to be one of the contenders for a championship.
So far with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 21 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Anthony Edwards Responded Perfectly After Being Ejected From Lakers Game
Lakers Buyout Market Options Just Got Really Interesting After Recent Release
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.