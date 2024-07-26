Lakers News: JJ Redick Hire A Clear Risk — But For Whom?
The Los Angeles Lakers' decision to hire former NBA guard JJ Redick to take over as the head coach has been a questionable one since it was announced. While Redick has all the tools to become a successful coach in the league, his lack of any experience at the coaching level gives pause.
Los Angeles views Redick as the next big-time coach despite his inexperience. He will have his work cut out for him and is taking a risk in accepting this job.
Danny Chau of The Ringer unpacked whether or not Redick taking the Lakers job is more of a risk to the team or to himself. It's a fair question, especially considering how volatile the job can be for coaches in the past.
"Still, my first reaction to the news was: Why? Not for the Lakers, but for the burgeoning media king. Redick has done incredibly well for himself in just about every respect in his post-playing career. In being precise, prepared, and focused in every endeavor he’s taken on, he’s changed his public perception completely. People kind oflikeJJ Redick now. That, in itself, is a miracle. He could spend the next two decades becoming a beloved media figure, emboldening the next generation of basketball media to further his vision of a greater literacy of the game. Instead, he’s potentially opting for a new venture that will almost surely invite the kind of scrutiny and vitriol that plagued his college years at Duke."
Redick taking on such a high-pressured job for his first-ever coaching experience is certainly a decision but he isn't shying away from the smoke. The former NBA guard wants the pressure that comes with this job because he knows that if he succeeds, it will forever immortalize him in the coaching ranks.
The new head coach was hated while in college but has seemingly turned that narrative around. But the funny thing about Redick is that he doesn't care about being hated. He knows his worth and owns it to the fullest extent.
Winning big with Los Angeles will be a tough test for the rookie head coach, considering that the Lakers' roster isn't exactly a championship contender. They are a good, not great team where things currently stand.
