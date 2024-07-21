Lakers News: JJ Redick Reveals Key Attribute Needed for Next Director of Player Personnel
With the Los Angeles Lakers' new hiring of head coach JJ Redick, the team seems like it will be focusing on more player development going forward. With the new CBA now in place, teams are hampered if they spend too much over the salary cap line so drafting and developing players becomes more important.
Redick and the entire front office understands this very well. The organization is said to be looking into hiring a director of player personnel to help with this fact.
During his introductory press conference, Redick spoke about some key attributes that this person will need to have. Notably, that they will have to have a shared vision for the team with Redick moving forward.
Los Angeles will always be about the star players but building a well-rounded team is important as well. It can be the difference between a good and great team, something that the Lakers are striving to become.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the roster, the Lakers have the two stars that they want to build around, at least for the next few seasons. But going forward, an emphasis on player development will be key in how this organization does things.
Redick will be at the forefront of that, helping to build sustained success in Los Angeles. The Lakers have some work to do but they have a coach that is eager to get everything started now.
