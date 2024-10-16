Lakers News: LA Inquired About Trade for Eastern Conference Center
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the few teams inactive this offseason. It was a slow offseason for the Lakers, as their only key moves were in the draft.
They signed zero free agents who were not already on the team the previous season, and fans were not happy with the inactivity in the summer.
Nonetheless, that's all the past. The Lakers will look to make what is best of their current squad and rely on their top players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and their cast of role players.
While the Lakers did not make any offseason moves, that doesn't mean they weren't busy. Many expected the Lakers to make a trade or a big signing, but they failed to do so; however, they were, in fact, involved in trade talks.
The Lakers had expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' big man, Nick Richards, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles knows they need to improve their frontcourt, and they believe Richards can be that player.
Richards, 26, stands seven feet tall and has a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He was a former second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft from the University of Kentucky and a former McDonald's All-American.
The start of his career wasn't much to brag about, but over the last few seasons, his role has grown with the Hornets. Richards has become a very intriguing role player at the center position due to his rebounding and toughness in the interior.
Charlotte has dealt with a variety of injuries, and Richards needed and did step up in a big way. Last season, Richards played in 67 games and started in 51. In 26.3 minutes per game, he averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 69.1 percent from the field and 73.7 percent from the charity stripe.
It's no secret that the Lakers need improvement in the frontcourt. Davis is arguably the best big man, and at worst, he is a top-12 player in the league; however, the Lakers need depth and simply better players to play alongside him in the front court.
The duo of Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes is solid, but it's not good enough in the Western Conference. Wood has struggled with injuries and consistent play in his Lakers tenure, and Hayes' game is not built to be a consistent threat in today's NBA.
The Lakers are on the prowl for a move, and Richards could be making his way to L.A. before the trade deadline.
More Lakers: Lakers Guard Cracks the Top 75 in ESPN's Annual NBA Player Rankings